Conditions for shippers best since August 2016: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for shippers reached their most positive levels since August 2016, according to the December FTR Shippers Conditions Index (SCI).

The index showed a neutral reading in November. In December, the index rose to 1.7, where FTR expects it to stay through the balance of the year, following a short weakening period in the first quarter of 2019.

“Stable fuel prices, a turn in rail service levels, and loosening truck capacity have combined to create a favorable environment for shippers seeking to move freight,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR. “The situation is forecast to continue for much of 2019, as fuel prices remain stable and economic conditions hold firm.”

