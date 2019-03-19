Conference season for western Canadian trucking associations is upon us

WINNIPEG, Man. – It’s the time of year again when several western Canadian trucking associations hold their respective AGMs, kicking off in Winnipeg April 5 for the Manitoba Trucking Association’s (MTA) 87th annual event.

Included in the MTA’s agenda is a presentation from Newcom Media’s Manan Gupta on the ever-changing demographics of the trucking industry.

Angela Splinter will also provide an update on what Trucking HR Canada has been up to this past year and moving into the future.

Rounding out the list of guest speakers will be Abacus Data’s David Coletto with a presentation on how to attract the next generation of workers.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) AGM will be held in Kananaskis April 26-27, and will include a panel discussion moderated by Truck News-West editor Derek Clouthier on the use of technology in the workplace, with a focus on electronic logging devices.

The AMTA’s 2019 Leadership Conference and AGM will also include guest speaker Dr. Louis Francescutti who will discuss safety culture measurements within an organization, the impact of mental illness and substance abuse, and why good people do bad things.

Industry injury trends, as well as the Partners in Compliance AGM will take place during the annual conference.

In May, the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) will hold its AGM and Management Conference in Kelowna.

Conference highlights include a discussion on how to attract millennials to the trucking industry, as well as updates from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and on the provincial economy from chief economist and vice-president of the Business Council of B.C. Ken Peacock.

The BCTA conference kicks off May 31 and runs until June 2.

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association holds its annual conference in October.