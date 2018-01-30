Cooney drivers accept five-year deal

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – Cooney Transport and Cooney Bulk Sales drivers represented by Teamsters Local 91 have accepted a new five-year deal with the company.

“The accepted offer annually increases mileage rates, hourly rates, U.S. mileage rates amongst many other significant improvements,” Teamsters said in a statement. ”As well, members will benefit from seven annual ‘weather/traffic delay’ days allowing them to declare an hourly day as opposed to limiting flat rates. This is a significant improvement in driver safety on an annual basis, supporting our over 120 professional drivers.”

Cooney’s previous agreement with its drivers expired in late 2016.