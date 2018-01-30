Truck News

News

Cooney drivers accept five-year deal

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – Cooney Transport and Cooney Bulk Sales drivers represented by Teamsters Local 91 have accepted a new five-year deal with the company.

“The accepted offer annually increases mileage rates, hourly rates, U.S. mileage rates amongst many other significant improvements,” Teamsters said in a statement. ”As well, members will benefit from seven annual ‘weather/traffic delay’ days allowing them to declare an hourly day as opposed to limiting flat rates. This is a significant improvement in driver safety on an annual basis, supporting our over 120 professional drivers.”

Cooney’s previous agreement with its drivers expired in late 2016.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*