Covid-19 Operations: DataDis

We would like to inform you that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation, DataDis continues to operate and will continue to offer you the same quality services as usual.

However, in order to contribute to the Covid-19 contingency efforts in Canada and around the world, trainers and representatives on the road will have to postpone or conduct their meetings via telephone or video conference. In addition, visits to our offices will no longer be permitted as of Monday March 16, 2020, until further notice.

Know that we take care of our employees in the same way as our customers and that everything is in place so that they can work from home to follow the recommendations of social isolation.

The entire DataDis Inc. team is responding to the Covid-19 crisis proactively and we will inform you of any changes as soon as possible. Our DataDis news is published daily on our social networks. We invite you to follow us on Linkedin, Facebook and twitter.

We thank you for your support and your usual collaboration.

Notices about changes to operations, pertaining to Covid-19, are being reproduced as a service through trucknews.com.