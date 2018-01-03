CPC Logistics buys In Transit Personnel

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – CPC Logistics Canada has announced it has acquired In Transit Personnel.

The company says the combined entities will complement services already offered by CPC Logistics, creating one of the top personnel service providers to truck fleets of all sizes. It will also tap into In Transit’s expertise in providing warehouse personnel and management services, the company announced.

“In Transit is a perfect strategic fit for our company as we look to grow our service offerings in Canada and the U.S.,” said Doug Crowell, president and CEO of CPC Logistics Canada. “This move will help us open new doors for us as we look to help solve our customers’ logistics needs.”

“We are delighted to be joining the CPC family of companies to help grow the base of customers we already serve. We view CPC’s strengths as having familiarity of the Canadian marketplace, and a depth of support services to be a major motivator for doing this deal,” added Tracy Clayson, managing partner of In Transit Personnel.

CPC Logistics will integrate In Transit Personnel staff into its own office in the coming months. The two companies will continue to operate separately under their existing brand names.