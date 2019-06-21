Cratex opens location in Nisku, Alta.

NISKU, Alta. – Cratex Industries, an industrial packaging and crating company owned by Manitoulin Transport, today celebrated the grand opening of its new facility in Nisku, Alta.

The new location offers an array of packaging and crating services to meet the demands of customers’ complex packaging projects.

“This new facility signals our belief in Nisku as a valuable and strategic location for Cratex in the long-term,” said Jeff Loesch, vice-president of Cratex. “Nisku is ideally situated to enable Cratex to meet the needs of the local business community, including the demands of the oil, gas and petroleum industries. Also, Nisku is situated close to Edmonton’s international airport, which provides easy access to U.S. and global markets and keeps local transportation costs to a minimum. We are very excited about this new location and, given the strong business ties between Alberta and Texas, we look forward to opening a new Cratex facility in Houston, Texas later this year.”

The company’s packaging services have included such items as highly delicate dinosaur fossils to large C-130 cargo planes.

Located at 2308 4th Street in Nisku, several employees, customers, and executives attended the opening, as well as special guests.

“It’s very gratifying to see so many customers here today celebrating with us, and we thank all our customers for their continued loyalty and trust in us to protect their shipments, across the country or around the world,” said Dwayne Hihn, president of Cratex. “We hope our investment in this new location demonstrates our commitment to our customers, and Nisku and Leduc County in general.”

