CTA to visit Alberta during annual fall tour

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) will be visiting Alberta during its fall tour, and registration is now open.

Holding events in both Edmonton and Calgary, CTA president Stephen Laskowski and senior vice-president of policy Geoff Wood will be on hand to provide an update to Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) members on a variety of issues.

Some of the national efforts the CTA is working on include the driver shortage, HOS compliance, electronic logging devices, tax and labor compliance, pre-license entry-level training, fleet safety, and environmental issues.

The CTA will be in Edmonton at Red Tail Landing Golf Course Oct. 23 and Calgary’s Glenmore Inn and Conference Center the next day to speak with AMTA members about these industry topics.

To register, visit https://amta.ca/event/canadian-trucking-alliance-fall-tour.