Cummins makes executive appointments

Cummins has made three executive appointments within its engine business.

Amy Boerger has become head of the North American region for on-highway engines as vice-president and general manager, North America. Jose Samperio replaced her as field sales and support leader as executive director, sales for U.S. and Canada.

(Photo: Cummins)

Lyndon Jones replaced John Malina as leader of the leasing team.

“In order to ensure we hit our goals in North America, we have made some executive changes as the core of Cummins’ strength is our great regional leaders across the globe,” said Brett Merritt, vice-president, on-highway engine segment, Cummins.