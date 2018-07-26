Daimler to reorganize, create separate truck entity

STUTTGART, Germany – Daimler AG has announced a reorganization that will create three legally independent entities, including one dedicated to trucks.

The new structure will be comprised of: Mercedes-Benz AG; Daimler Truck AG; and Daimler Mobility AG. All will operate under the umbrella of Daimler AG. The company says the new structure makes the group fit for the future, with greater entrepreneurial freedom for divisions, as well as stronger market and customer focus allowing faster and more flexible partnerships.

“The new structure positions Daimler to tackle the rapid pace of change in the mobility sector and the corresponding strategic challenges. Legally independent divisions will sharpen our focus on the future success of the business,” said Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the supervisory board at Daimler AG.

The reorganization is being dubbed Project Future, which will be implemented this year and next. Shareholders still have to approve the move. As part of the changes, Daimler Financial Services AG will become Daimler Mobility AG.