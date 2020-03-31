Daimler using 3D printing to produce Covid-19 medical supplies

STUTTGART, Germany – Mercedes-Benz, a Daimler AG company that produces a variety of vehicles including the Sprinter van, is manufacturing medical equipment to help with the fight against Covid-19.

With the aid of 3D printers, the company started producing individual components that are urgently needed in the medical field.

“With our highly competent team and years of experience in 3D printing technology, we are ready to make our contribution to the production of medical devices,” said Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz AG, production, and supply chain. “To this end, we are also in contact with the state government of Baden-Württemberg. Our expertise and specialist knowledge is available for production; now it is up to the medical technology sector to contact us. Our 3D printers are definitely available.”

Under normal circumstances, Mercedes-Benz uses its 3D printing technology for prototype construction and small-series production for its passenger car sector.

The 3D printing machines produce up to 150,000 plastic and metal components every year, and the company is now using this capacity for medical purposes, saying it is important for Mercedes-Benz to meet its social responsibility.

