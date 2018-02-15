Delmar acquires Cobrac Brazil

MONTREAL, Que. – Canadian logistics company Delmar International has acquired Cobrac Brazil.

The company says the purchase will help to shore up their South American presence under the newly branded Delmar International Logistica S.A, headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Cobrac was founded in 1978 by Wagner Brito who will remain on with Delmar as a managing director and partner. Brito says he was looking for a unique, strong partner and is excited to be working with Delmar.

“Delmar cultivates young dynamic talent more quickly than any other logistics company I have ever seen and their global network will undoubtedly facilitate our growth quickly and safely, allowing us to expand many of our commercial agreements throughout South & Central America,” he said.

The company says they are hoping to follow the same model used when they expanded into Mexico City three years ago, focusing on strategic growth and expansion into the Latin American market.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our footprint in the world’s most populous South American country,” stated Robert H Cutler, Delmar CEO.

Delmar is hoping to provide end-to-end solutions with a heavy focus on the e-commerce market.