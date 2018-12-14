Detroit expands analytics availability

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has expanded its Detroit Connect Analytics to additional truck models.

The analytics package can now be ordered on new trucks, or in the aftermarket, for the new Cascadia, the original Cascadia, and Western Star 5700 models equipped with Detroit engines. Detroit Connect Analytics translates fuel consumption and safety data into interactive and user-friendly reports.

“We understand data is essential to making smart business decisions in todays connected world, but the abundance of data can be time consuming for our customers to study and put into action in their fleets,” said Jason Krajewski, director of connectivity for DTNA. “Expanding the services to other models and to the aftermarket allows fleet managers to spend less time crunching numbers and more time focusing on vehicle and driver performance across their fleet.”

Fuel Performance reports, Safety Reporting reports, or both combined can be ordered. The reports are viewed through the Detroit Connect portal.

“Our experts have developed algorithms that transform data into deep, actionable insights that can have a significant impact on uptime and the bottom line,” said Krajewski. “Together with our fuel-efficient on-highway truck models and Detroit powertrains, Detroit Connect Analytics adds a new dimension to the powerful combination that DTNA provides to help customers optimize their cost of ownership.”