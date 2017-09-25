Dominiak steps into new leadership role for Dana

MAUMEE, Ohio – Christophe Dominiak will replace a retiring George Constrand and step into the senior vice-president and chief technology officer role for Dana Inc.

Recently serving as vice-president of global engineering for the company’s off-highway drive and motion technologies business, Dominiak brings a wealth of experience his new position with Dana, having worked for Hutchinson Industries, as well as a variety of leadership technology positions. He also holds a master’s degree in material specialization from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Metieres in Paris, and degrees in physics from Rouen University.

“The intelligence that can be leveraged from the increasing cascade of vehicle data and electrification is driving a rapid transformation across all the vehicle markets Dana serves,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “Christophe’s talents will be especially valuable to Dana as we continue to execute our enterprise strategy in the areas of commercialization of new technologies and acceleration of electrification and hybridization. He has helped Dana expand on our preeminent position in vehicle intelligence and electrification through his exceptional leadership skills, technical expertise in multiple vehicle markets, experience in systems integration and complete vehicle architecture, and a strong background in electronics and controls engineering.”