Edward Fuels joins McDougall Energy

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – McDougall Energy has acquired Edward Fuels and its associated companies, including Manitoulin Fuels and Petroline Petroleums.

The new divisions will operate under their existing names and management, but as a division of McDougall Energy. The deal closed June 26.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to grow the McDougall Energy family business thanks to the support of a great team and a continued focus on providing quality products and services,” said Darren McDougall, president of McDougall Energy. “We constantly strive to improve our business by listening to our customers and understanding their needs. The teams at Edward Fuels and Manitoulin Fuels are very dedicated to their communities, and we will honour their reputation and continue to foster the business as it grows.”

The two companies have more than 140 years of combined experience.

“As a family-owned business, our values and pledge to our customers are engrained in all that we do – this will not change,” said Don Edward, president of Edward Fuels, Manitoulin Fuels and Petroline. “I am excited about the future and what it means for our customers, team members, and our communities, with McDougall Energy leading the way. The McDougall family is one that we are proud to partner with, and they’ll honour the family values that our customers have come to know and trust.”