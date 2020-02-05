Falcon expands with Brandell Diesel partnership

CALGARY, Alta. – Falcon Equipment has partnered with Brandell Diesel Inc. (BDI), which will offer service and parts for all equipment Falcon carries.

Based out of Calgary, Alta., BDI is a heavy-duty diesel and equipment shop focusing on hydraulic equipment. The company is made up of 16 employees, including a sales, parts, and service department that includes red seal mechanics.

“We are constantly evaluating how we can better support the markets we serve. This partnership gives us the ability to better cater to our customers in the Southern region of Alberta” said Blair Norberg, vice-president of Falcon. “Not only is BDI a great strategic partner in business, but they also align with all of Falcon’s core values. They understand the importance of having strong relationships with customers, suppliers, coworkers and the industry. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Falcon and BDI.”

The partnership with BDI continues Falcon’s expansion in Alberta after the company opened a new branch in Edmonton last year.

“BDI was created because we recognized there was something missing in the crane sales and service market in Southern Alberta. We wanted to fix this by offering our customer common-sense service” said BDI presiden Brandon Mandel. “Since 2015 we have been working with Falcon. Now, we are excited to be able to officially partner with a company that has the same values that we do! Falcon will go to the end of the road and back for any one of their customers which is something we value utmost. We’re excited to be aligned with a crane and equipment dealer in Alberta who cares and wants to earn your business.”

Founded in 1988, Falcon provides sales, service, and parts support to the lifting, rail, municipal, and utility industries in Canada with five branch locations in Western Canada.

