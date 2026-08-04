Flash Freight expands South Carolina warehouse to 160,000 sq.-ft.

Flash Freight has completed an expansion of its third-party logistics warehouse in Spartanburg, S.C., increasing the facility’s capacity to 160,000 sq.-ft.

The company said the additional space will support growing demand for food and nutraceutical logistics, garments and apparel, and cross-border distribution between the southeastern U.S. and Ontario.

(Photo: Flash Freight Systems)

The expansion builds on Flash Freight’s entry into the U.S. logistics market, where it established the Spartanburg warehouse and launched daily less-than-truckload service linking the Greenville-Spartanburg-Charlotte region with Ontario.

“Spartanburg has proven exactly why we believed it was the right U.S. launchpad for Flash Freight,” said Tony Gerber, president of Flash Freight Systems. “This completed expansion gives us more room to support the customers who are growing with us — particularly in food and nutraceuticals, garments and apparel — while continuing to offer practical cross-border solutions for shippers on both sides of the border.”

Located in one of the Southeast’s busiest logistics corridors, the facility provides warehousing, cross-docking, freight consolidation and regional distribution services while supporting cross-border freight movements between Canada and the United States.

Flash Freight said its warehousing services include storage, pick-and-pack operations, labeling, quality inspections, container de-stuffing, packaging and rework, and other value-added logistics services integrated with its transportation network.