Fort Garry celebrates centennial year

WINNIPEG, Man. – Fort Garry Industries is celebrating 100 years in business today.

Established in 1919 by Fred Sicinski as a tire repair shop, the company now offers aftermarket parts and service, trailer sales, and truck equipment, and remains based out of Winnipeg, Man.

“We are excited to celebrate our centennial year and we couldn’t have reached this important milestone without our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and suppliers,” said Robyn Spitzke, president of Fort Garry Industries. “I sincerely want to thank everyone who has contributed to making Fort Garry Industries a success over the years.”

Fort Garry employs more than 500 people at 20 locations across Canada, including in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, where they recently opened a new facility in Saskatoon.