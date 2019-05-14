Truck News

Fort Garry moves into new, larger facility in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Sask. – Fort Garry Industries has a new home in Saskatoon, Sask., celebrating with a grand opening May 9.

A provider of aftermarket parts, as well as truck and trailer equipment and repair services, Fort Garry’s new building has 40,000 sq.ft of space, a significant increase from its previous location which had 27,000 sq.ft.

“We are continuing to invest in our facilities to ensure a great customer experience,” said Robyn Spitzke, president of Fort Garry Industries. “As growth continues in the Saskatoon market, we wanted to provide our customers and employees with a new and modern facility that meets everyone’s needs and helps provide the best customer service.”

As part of its new open concept, the new location boasts a parts showroom, sales counter area, three drive-thru service bays, and a large display yard for trailers, equipment, and truck parking.

Customers can find the new location at 3426 Faithful Ave., around the corner from its old facility.

