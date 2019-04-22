Freight growth stagnating: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Freight growth is stagnating while the Class 8 truck population is accelerating, according to an analysis from ACT Research.

In its State of the Industry: Classes 5-8 Report, ACT reported Class 8 metrics in March aligned with expectations, with cancellations trending lower.

“Data continue to tell the same stories we have been reporting. First and foremost, the story remains one of current demand strength: Public truckload carriers’ profitability in Q4 shattered records, and while freight data metrics are fading, the fade is from best-ever levels,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “The second story starts with those softening freight metrics, pivots on robust build and sales, and ends with the reality of a record new Class 8 inventory. In short, freight growth is stagnating, even as Class 8 population growth is accelerating.”

The report indicated that this is a supply-demand story that typically does not end well.