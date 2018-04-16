GINCOR and Schmitz partner to bring new trailer to Canada

Mattawa, Ont. – GINCOR Truck and Trailer Werx is partnering with Schmitz Cargobull to bring the company’s temperature control technology to the Canadian market.

GINCOR President and CEO Luc Stang says he is excited to introduce the technology provided by the German-based Schmitz Cargobull to their 13 manufacturing and upfitting locations nation-wide, offering diversify their current vocational truck & trailer products.

Schmitz Cargobull’s climate control products use their Ferroplast insulation with patented liquid foamed panels with a galvanized steel inner skin and an outer skin coated with different layers of plastic.

Schmitz Cargobull claims the technology, with the ability to control temperature in an enclosed environment, no moisture absorption, no loss of usable payload over time, and no loss of thermal efficiency, will bring a cleaner, more efficient solution with considerable cost savings to those who transport valuable cargo, according to Bas Rottier, managing director.

“Canada represents a very important market for Schmitz Cargobull,” he said.

Schmitz CargoBull is a family-owned manufacturer of semi-trailers, trailers, and truck bodies. In 2017 the company made more than CND $3 million and built about 58,000 trailer units.