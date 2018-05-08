Glasvan Great Dane recognized for fifteenth year

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane has taken top honors in the Great Dane awards for the fifteenth consecutive year.

The dealership was awarded in three categories for 2017, receiving the nod for International Flatbed Dealer of the Year, International Reefer Dealer of the Year and International Parts Dealer of the Year.

The awards are given out to dealers in Canada, Mexico, and South America by Great Dane every year.

Dealerships are chosen based on sales, customer satisfaction, and service quality.

“It’s always a tremendous honour to receive these awards,” said founder George Cobham Sr. “I’d like to acknowledge our customers and the Glasvan team for their support.”