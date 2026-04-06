GroundLinx Logistics buys Global Net Logistics

GroundLinx Logistics USA Inc. has acquired Global Net Logistics LLC from the Rhenus Group, marking an expansion of its North American footprint.

The deal, effective April 1, brings the full Global Net Logistics business under the GroundLinx umbrella as the company looks to grow its service offering and customer base across the region, the company said in a release.

“We are excited to welcome Global Net Logistics and its team into the GroundLinx family,” vice presidents Chris Prendergast and Gavin Pearson said jointly in a release, noting the move strengthens capabilities and supports the company’s growth strategy.

Global Net Logistics provides trucking services across the U.S. and Mexico, along with air and ocean forwarding, and operates a 50,000 sq.-ft. TSA-certified warehouse near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.