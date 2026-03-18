Andy expands Ontario footprint with JDW International, JMS Warehousing acquisition

Montreal-based Andy Corporation is expanding its Ontario presence through the acquisition of JDW International and JMS Warehousing, adding trucking capacity and strategically located warehouse space near a key cross-border corridor.

The deal brings more than 60 trucks and 200,000 sq.-ft. of indoor warehouse space, along with nine acres of outdoor storage across four facilities. The properties include customs-bonded warehousing near the Blue Water Bridge, a critical gateway for Canada-U.S. trade.

The acquisition strengthens Andy’s capabilities across transportation, warehousing and integrated logistics, while extending its geographic reach in Southwestern Ontario, the company said in a release.

“This acquisition represents an important step in our long-term growth strategy of diversification and disciplined expansion,” said Andreea Crisan, president and CEO of Andy Corporation. “We continue to build a scalable platform focused on delivering long-term value and resilient supply chain solutions that go far beyond commoditized and transactional freight services.”

JDW International provides asset-based transportation services including truckload, expedited, dedicated, flatbed, LTL and local delivery across Canada and the U.S. The company employs more than 80 people.

JMS Warehousing operates more than 200,000 sq.-ft. of indoor space and outdoor storage capacity, offering customs-bonded warehousing, cross-docking and distribution services with direct access to cross-border freight flows.

Both companies will continue operating under their existing leadership, with Andy emphasizing continuity for customers and employees while integrating the businesses into its broader network.

The move adds density in a region that plays an important role in cross-border freight, particularly through the Blue Water Bridge corridor connecting Ontario and Michigan.

Andy said the acquisition supports its broader strategy of building an integrated logistics platform spanning transportation, warehousing and fleet management as supply chains grow more complex.