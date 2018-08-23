Highlight Motor Group moves into larger California facility

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – Highlight Motor Group has moved into a new facility in the Los Angeles, Calif., area.
The company says its new digs in Santa Fe Springs, a gateway city of southeast Los Angeles, better suits the fleet. It comes on the company’s one-year anniversary in the area.
The new location is near the 605 and 5 freeways, and is close to many industrial and manufacturing facilities. Highlight says the location will help it grow its business between California and Canada.
“We put a lot of thought and planning into opening up our own California operation last July. It’s gone very well and this new location is a stepping stone to even larger facilities there,” said Highlight Motor Group president Kirk Kalinitchenko. “It is well suited for our current requirements with a brand new state-of-the-art facility which includes a spacious warehouse, six dock level doors and a two-storey office space. We continue to offer van and reefer service for both truckload and LTL customers, a logistics offering and warehousing services. I am proud to say that connecting California and Canada with Highlight’s premium transportation and warehousing service continues in style.”
