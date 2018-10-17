Hiway/Eskimo group acquires company, adds to leadership team

CALGARY, Alta. – Following the Hiway/Eskimo Refrigeration merger, the company has now acquired Chill Tech Reefer Services, and has added to its leadership team.

Chill Tech, an independent transport refrigeration service, had been operating in the Calgary area for 16 years.

The acquisition adds to the company’s service capabilities as a dealer for Carrier Transicold in Alberta, as well as B.C. and Saskatchewan, providing sales, parts, and service of temperature-controlled equipment, APUs, gensets, and telematics.

Former Chill Tech owner Jay Somers has joined the Eskimo team as its business and technical development manager. Other mobile refrigeration technicians have also made the move to the Eskimo team.

“We are thrilled to have Jay as part of our senior leadership group and the exceptional capability of his service team,” said Kevin Johnson, president of the Hiway/Eskimo group. “This increased service capacity immediately positions Eskimo to support the growing carrier install base in Alberta.”

Kate Featherstone has also joined the Eskimo team as general manager of the Calgary location.

“Kate’s unique skillset, experience, and dedication to customer service make her ideally suited to this challenging role within our organization,” said Johnson.

Featherstone previously help positions with Ocean Trailers, Coastal Pacific Express, and most recently with VersaCold as its fleet maintenance manager.

