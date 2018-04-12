Hiway Refrigeration acquisition to bolster western footprint

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. – Hiway Refrigeration announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Calgary, Alta.,-based Eskimo Refrigeration.

Eskimo provides sales and aftermarket support in Western Canada for the transport of refrigeration, air conditioning, and heating.

In business for 52 years, Eskimo sells and services Carrier Transicold truck and trailer refrigeration and heating units, Red DOT’s complete product line, Webasto diesel fired engine and cab heaters, Proheat coolant heaters, and Arctic Fox fluid warmers.

In addition to Calgary, the company has locations in Edmonton and Lethbridge, as well as associate dealers throughout Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

“This acquisition is a major step towards our goal of being Western Canada’s premier provider of temperature controlled transportation equipment and service,” said Kevin Johnson, president of Hiway Refrigeration. “The move will provide our customers with an enhanced service offering throughout Western Canada.”

Eskimo president Robbie Fleming added, “By combining the Eskimo and Hiway teams, it allows us to grow a strong, consistent customer-focused business that continues the Eskimo/Hiway legacies.”

Hiway Refrigeration has provided sales and aftermarket parts and service support of temperature-managed equipment in the transportation industry and other industrial and specialty equipment applications since 1968.