Inland moves into Saskatchewan and Manitoba with recent acquisition

BURNABY, B.C. – Inland Kenworth extended its dealership network into Saskatchewan and Manitoba with the acquisition of Custom Truck Sales (CTS).

“We chose CTS because our companies hold similar values – providing excellent service and quality products with an emphasis on honesty and integrity,” said Inland president and CEO Bill Currie. “This acquisition is centered on our customers. We understand the importance of having convenient dealerships you can rely on.”

The purchase includes six facilities in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Swift Current, Winnipeg, and Brandon. Inland now has 35 locations in Western Canada and Southwestern U.S., making it one of the largest truck and equipment dealers in North America.

“This is an exciting time for Inland as 2019 marks our 70th anniversary,” Currie said. “We have grown from our roots of a small town dealership, but our business strength is still in the relationships we have.”

CTS, which also deals Doepker and Globe Trailer products in Manitoba, will operate under Inland with the same facilities and employees currently in place.

“We have had a long-term relationship with the leaders of Inland for over 50 years. Like CTS, Inland has consistently won awards for operations, sales, service, parts, and leasing,” said CTS president Brent Leach. “I truly believe that joining another company with such a long track record of success can provide support and opportunities for both customers and employees.”

