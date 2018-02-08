Investments paying off for Titanium’s logistics division

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Transportation Group says its logistics division achieved record monthly sales in January.

The company reported the division brought in more than $5.5 million in the month, thanks to increased sales, operational, and technology initiatives.

“Our logistics division’s record sales were driven by strong customer demand for our services and an improving pricing environment,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO of Titanium. “Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, our custom-built technology and our excellent sales and dispatch team gives us a customer service advantage over our competitors that will drive continued future growth.”

“The significant progress in building our sales team and infrastructure since moving into our new head office has translated to excellent results,” added Doug Billau, vice-president of logistics. “The ongoing development of our innovative technology solutions will allow us to continue meeting the increased demands of our customers at a time when trucking capacity is increasingly scarce.”