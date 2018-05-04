ITS buys Mortrans

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – International Truckload Services (ITS) has announced its acquisition of Mortrans Transport.

The deal includes 45 trucks and 65 employees.

“Not only will we keep all their employees, we are also hiring additional drivers and office staff. In our industry, we’re always looking for drivers and owner-operators. It’s a great opportunity and the economy is strong and it’s a really good fit,” said ITS president and chief operating officer Rob Haggarty.

“It’s a local family business joining another local family business. And, it’s a great opportunity to grow the trucking market in the Bay of Quinte area and beyond.”

Natalie Meyers, chairman of Mortrans, said “This is a perfect fit. We are thrilled to not only work with another Quinte area trucking giant, but also ensure our Mortrans family continues to excel in the trucking industry.”

ITS will be leasing the current Mortrans property on Grills Road.