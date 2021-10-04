Kriska acquires Transport N Service

Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has acquired Transport N Service, an LTL and truckload fleet based in Guelph, Ont.

The acquisition adds 90 tractors and 170 trailers to KTG’s fleet, and Transport N Service becomes the twelfth company to join the group. Kriska says the fleet moves up to 300 loads a month into the U.S.

(Photo: Supplied)

General manager Kevin Allen will continue to run the company and ensure a seamless transition, KTG said in a release.

“Transport N Service brings more than two decades of LTL operational excellence to our group,” said KTG CEO Mark Seymour. “KTG is pleased to welcome another well-run Ontario-based LTL operator to our group. We see this line of business as one we like and one that further diversifies our revenue streams.”

“We are excited for the growth opportunity of joining a group the size of KTG,” added Allen of Transport N Service. “The operational synergies and large network of sister companies will allow us to extend our coverage, service offerings and shared knowledge base.”