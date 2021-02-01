Kriska acquires two London trucking businesses

Kriska has added two Ontario businesses to its stable: Round The Lakes Motor Express and Ready to Load Logistics.

Both companies will operate under current leadership, with Brad Berfelz as Round The Lakes general manager and Travis Haines continuing as operations management. Dean Henry will remain as Ready to Load Logistics general manager.

“Round The Lakes and Ready To Load are great strategic fits with the Kriska Transportation Group (KTG),” said Kriska CEO, Mark Seymour. “We believe RTL expertise in cross-border LTL aligns well with our company, TransPro Freight Systems, and will bring operational synergies and best practices. Ready To Load adds brokerage to our growing logistics services and further diversifies our revenue streams”.

Round The Lakes Motor Express offers domestic and cross-border less-than-truckload services, specializing in the Midwest regions.

Ready To Load Logistics is a third-party provider of surface transportation solutions to customers operating across North America.

“We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished since our inception in 2003. Moving forward, we are excited to be part of KTG as we see a great fit for our staff and customers. It’s clear to us that the culture of the two companies are very like-minded,” said Berfelz. “Ready To Load will benefit from KTG’s larger brokerage footprint and sales structure by helping our team enhance growth and operational capabilities,” added Henry.