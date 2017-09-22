Kriska buys Service Freight Systems

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Kriska Transportation Group (KTG) has announced the acquisition of Burlington, Ont.-based Service Freight Systems.

It will continue to operate under its current management team, with Rob Ten Brinke as general manager, the company announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome the team of logistics professionals at Service Freight Systems to the KTG family,” said Mark Seymour, president and chief executive officer of Kriska. “SFS has been providing engineered solutions to its loyal customers for over 20 years. The KTG family of companies, with its asset-based core, compliments well with SFS. They will add depth to our growing investment in logistics services. Our goal as a group is to bring solutions to customers and grow through trust and confidence.”

“Working with KTG will have so many positives economies of scale with their size and capacity; industry knowledge and their in-house expertise,” added Brinke. “A real plus is that KTG has an extremely similar culture to Service Freight in terms of people and a desire to always improve and grow.”

Service Freight Systems was launched in 1995 and focuses on temperature-controlled cross-border truckload freight.