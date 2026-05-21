Truck dealers warn of looming supply crisis over 2027 emissions rules

Canada’s truck dealers are warning that a regulatory gap tied to upcoming U.S. EPA27 emissions standards could disrupt the supply of new heavy-duty trucks in Canada as early as this summer, with potentially broad consequences for the economy and supply chain.

Speaking at a press conference on Parliament Hill today, representatives from the Canadian Truck Dealers Association (CTD), a division of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), said Canada urgently needs regulatory adjustments to ensure U.S.-certified heavy trucks can continue flowing into the Canadian market.

Canadian Truck Dealers executive director Kevin Disher gives remarks at a press conference in Ottawa. (Photo: Screen capture)

Without a fix, they warned, fleets may be unable to secure new model-year 2027 trucks beginning Jan. 1, 2027, with impacts being felt months sooner because truck manufacturers and fleets are already entering pre-order discussions.

“We’re here today because our industry is facing a serious challenge around the regulations that allow the importation of heavy trucks into Canada,” said Kevin Disher, executive director of the Canadian Truck Dealers Association. “Without timely action and regulatory certainty from Canadian officials, there is a risk that the availability and the importation of new trucks in Canada could face significant disruptions as early as Jan. 1, 2027.”

Disher said Canada relies heavily on U.S.-built trucks, which account for about 95% of the Canadian supply. He noted roughly 30,000 Class 8 trucks are sold annually in Canada, representing more than $8 billion in economic activity.

The concern stems from evolving emissions regulations in the U.S., where changes in regulatory oversight and certification processes have created a paperwork and compliance mismatch with Canadian requirements.

Huw Williams, public affairs for CADA, described the issue as less about emissions targets and more about regulatory alignment.

“These trucks are going to be cleaner than ever in terms of their NOx emissions and cleaner than ever in terms of greenhouse gas emissions,” Williams said. “But without the right regulatory recognition, we will not be able to have these trucks sold in Canada.”

Williams stressed the problem is more urgent than government officials may realize because fleet ordering cycles are already underway.

“The pre-order period for the 2027 model year begins this August,” he said. “I think the government may be operating under the impression that this is a 2027 problem. This is a yesterday’s problem.”

Dealers warned that even a one-year disruption in truck availability would ripple across freight, construction, mining, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

“The average large fleet turns over their vehicles on a pace of once every three years,” Williams stressed. “For a large fleet to lose a complete year model year would be an absolute disaster for Canadian supply chain and logistics.”

Williams added that smaller fleets would also be heavily affected, describing the situation as a threat not just to truck dealers, but to Canada’s broader economic agenda.

“A loss of the ability to sell heavy trucks would be catastrophic for the economy,” he said.

The associations said manufacturers have been discussing the issue with Canadian officials for more than a year, but dealers only recently realized a resolution had not been reached.

As part of its advocacy efforts, CTD surveyed dealers across the country and found truck supply concerns were their top business issue, prompting the association to meet with manufacturers and government officials.

Williams said discussions with federal officials intensified this week and included meetings with Transport Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office.

“We had very productive discussions with the Transport Minister’s senior leadership yesterday,” Williams said. “Dominic LeBlanc’s office immediately understood the gravity of the situation.”

Still, Williams said the industry has yet to receive confirmation of a formal solution pathway.

“Nobody to date has been able to say we have a clear path and we’re moving immediately on it,” he said.

The CTD represents more than 700 heavy truck dealerships employing roughly 40,000 people across Canada.