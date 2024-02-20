Mackie Moving rebranded as Canadian Preferred Moving

Mackie Moving, now in its 96th year of business, has been rebranded Canadian Preferred Moving.

“We’re very excited about this next chapter as Canadian Preferred Moving. This new identity and refreshed branding will allow us to stay innovative and competitive within the moving sector,” Wayne Davis, president, Canadian Preferred Moving, said in a release.

“Our number one focus is our customers and that will never change. Since our acquisition last year, we’ve been able to implement new systems and solutions to help elevate the overall customer experience, turning the complexities of relocation into a seamless transition.”

In 2022, Canada Cartage bought Mackie Moving Systems, while the Mackie family retained ownership and continues to run Mackie Transportation. The moving business was then sold to AMJ Campbell last year.

Canadian Preferred Moving has more than 500 employees and 600,000 sq.-ft. of warehousing space with a fleet of 400 vehicles.