Mackie becomes TTA’s first female president

Sara Mackie, director of finance with Mackie Transportation, has been elected the Toronto Trucking Association’s (TTA) first female president.

Mackie joined the TTA board in 2016, and served as vice-president beginning in 2018. She will serve a two-year term as president as the association emerges from Covid-19 restrictions with plans to host more educational events.

TTA began as a small group of cartage company owners in 1963. “We came together as the Industrial Cartage Association,” Mackie said. “In 1975, we saw the need to broaden our support and include skills development, networking, and education, and we became the Toronto Trucking Association.”

Sara Mackie has been elected first female president of the Toronto Trucking Association. (Photo: Supplied)

“When I started out in the trucking industry there were not a lot of females,” she said in an interview with Trucknews.com. “To be approached to run for president and to represent women and show them it’s possible to be in leadership roles is exciting.”

Mackie was a trailblazer early in her career with family-run Mackie Transportation. She bought her own straight truck and worked as an owner-operator for the company delivering high-value loads before taking on an office job.

“I was on the road for a number of years, doing deliveries,” she said. “I left the family business for a short period of time then came back and ended up in the office, doing billing and various other things. I worked my way up to where I am today, managing the finances, purchasing of equipment, and real estate.”

The family-run company has been in business since 1928 and recently purchased some land east of its current location where it will be relocating the business.

Mackie hopes to grow the TTA’s membership during her term as president.