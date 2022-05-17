AMJ Campbell signs 25-year deal with Atlas Canada

Mover AMJ Campbell has re-upped as a partner with Atlas Canada for another 25 years.

“It is a momentous day in AMJ and Atlas Canada’s history together,” said Fred Haladay, president and COO, Atlas Canada. “A true sign of a wonderful partnership that will guarantee benefit and growth for the future of both organizations over the next quarter century. It truly is an exciting moment in our history together.”

(Photo: Diabetes Canada)

AMJ has been an Atlas agent since 1984. The company is now expanding its home delivery division into the U.S.

“AMJ Campbell is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Atlas Canada and Atlas World group in the U.S. It will help shape the future for AMJ and the moving industry in Canada and allow for expansion into the U.S. markets,” said Pierre Frappier, president, AMJ Campbell. “We are excited to continue to work alongside Atlas Canada and AWG and set new boundaries by using the latest technology and working together with our strong footprint across the country and growing our divisions into new markets.”