Manitoulin buys B.C. logistics company

SURREY, B.C. – Manitoulin Transport has purchased Trident Freight Logistics, marking its first logistics acquisition in B.C.

The company says the purchase strengthens the national scope of its logistics operations, with five operation centers across Canada. Trident focuses on the mining, heavy machinery, steel and pipe and railroad industries.

It’s also strong in the overdimensional and temperature-controlled segments, Manitoulin announced.

“Bringing Trident into the group enhances the flexibility of our ground transportation offerings,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “This enables us to accommodate the bigger, more complex and highly customized moves. We will continue to expand our logistics division through acquisitions and organic growth in keeping with our commitment to always anticipate customers’ needs and find new and better ways to provide them with convenience, quality, and choice, wherever they may be.”

“Joining Manitoulin is an exciting opportunity for Trident’s customers,” added Mike Davies, founder and president, Trident Freight Logistics. “We are thrilled to become part of a company that we feel sure will continue to provide the degree of care and service that we have provided over the years and which can also provide our customers with easy access to many additional service offerings which can greatly benefit their business.”

Trident will continue to operate under its existing name.

“We are always looking to build out our supply chain services to ensure Manitoulin Group of Companies provides a national scope with all of our offerings,” said Gord Smith, CEO, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Trident is an excellent fit and we are very pleased to bring into Manitoulin an organization that demonstrates a commitment to their customers and quality service. We are looking forward to introducing Trident’s customers to the many additional services that Manitoulin Group of Companies offers. I have great confidence that we will be able to help them reach their supply chain goals and be their partner for any future growth that they are anticipating.”