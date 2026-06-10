Amazon expands LTL services in US

Amazon has announced the U.S. expansion of its less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services to any destination. The company began offering LTL service last year, but it was limited initially to customers shipping inbound to its fulfillment facilities.

Moving forward, businesses of all sizes can use LTL to move freight into their warehouses, between their own facilities, or to retail partners and distributors. These shipments usually range from 1 to 6 pallets, or from 150 to 15,000 pounds.

Amazon offers truckload, LTL, and rail services, backed by more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 containers, and terminals in major U.S. regions. (Photo: iStock)

“The feedback from Amazon selling partners using our LTL service was clear: the technology, visibility, and reliability were exactly what they needed — and they wanted to use it more broadly,” said Jim Ruiz, director of Amazon Freight. “Now Amazon LTL can move your freight wherever it needs to go, servicing destinations nationwide for businesses of all sizes. With LTL, shippers get cost-effective freight shipping while still benefiting from the real-time tracking and dependability they expect from Amazon.”

Amazon Freight, part of Amazon Supply Chain Services, offers truckload, LTL, and rail services, backed by more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 containers, and terminals across major U.S. areas.

Amazon said it can provide next-day pickup for orders placed by 5 p.m., same-day pickup through its drop trailer solution, and standing daily pickups for high-volume shippers.

It also offers a unified drop trailer pool, end-to-end real-time GPS tracking, centralized monitoring with cargo cameras and door sensors, automated order tendering, and drivers trained specifically in LTL operations.

Last month, Amazon announced that it was opening up its logistics network to outside businesses as an end-to-end supply chain solution.

In a separate blog post last week, Amazon said it has now rolled out more than 50,000 electric delivery vans across its global fleet, halfway to its goal of at least 100,000 by 2030. That includes Amazon’s first electric heavy-duty trucks, as well as electric light- and medium-duty trucks, as well as electric vans from Rivian.