Manitoulin Group buys Diamond Delivery

Manitoulin Group of Companies has acquired Diamond Delivery and First Canadian Messenger in Surrey, B.C., expanding its Western Canada presence.

The acquisition adds another 150 service points in Western Canada, Manitoulin reports. The deal includes 180 vehicles and terminals in Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay, Kelowna, Kamloops, Abbotsford and Prince George, B.C.

(Photo: Diamond Delivery)

“Manitoulin Transport is pleased to welcome Diamond Delivery and First Canadian Messenger to the team,” said Gord Smith, CEO, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Manitoulin continues to grow its transportation network in North America, ensuring our customers always benefit from dependable on-time delivery and faster transit times.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Diamond Delivery and growing our respective freight volumes in the B.C. market. Our expanded services and coverage will benefit all customers,” added Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport.

Diamond Delivery will continue to operate under its existing brand.