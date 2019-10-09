Truck News

Manitoulin opens Kingston terminal

KINGSTON, Ont. – Manitoulin Transport has celebrated the grand opening of a new terminal in Kingston, Ont.

Located at 1265 McAdoo Lane, Glenburnie, Ont., the new facility will help Manitoulin service the region with increased shipping capacity. Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It is very gratifying to come into a community and feel we can contribute to its success,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “We understand that there is a demand for quality local providers of freight transportation services which we are delighted to fill.”

“We are delighted to welcome Manitoulin Transport to Kingston,” added Paterson. “Manitoulin Transport is a company that embraces technological innovation and is deeply committed to customers. I believe it’s an excellent addition to Kingston. With the arrival of Manitoulin, our businesses now have a wider range of service providers to choose from to take their products across Canada or to any part of the world.”

Manitoulin Transport celebrates the grand opening of its new terminal in Kingston, Ont. Left to Right: Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport and Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson.

