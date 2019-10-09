Manitoulin opens Kingston terminal

KINGSTON, Ont. – Manitoulin Transport has celebrated the grand opening of a new terminal in Kingston, Ont.

Located at 1265 McAdoo Lane, Glenburnie, Ont., the new facility will help Manitoulin service the region with increased shipping capacity. Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It is very gratifying to come into a community and feel we can contribute to its success,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “We understand that there is a demand for quality local providers of freight transportation services which we are delighted to fill.”

“We are delighted to welcome Manitoulin Transport to Kingston,” added Paterson. “Manitoulin Transport is a company that embraces technological innovation and is deeply committed to customers. I believe it’s an excellent addition to Kingston. With the arrival of Manitoulin, our businesses now have a wider range of service providers to choose from to take their products across Canada or to any part of the world.”