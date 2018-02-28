Matco expands commercial moving business

EDMONTON, Alta. – Matco Moving Solutions has announced its purchase of I-Care Office Solutions, strengthening its commercial moving business.

Matco is part of the Manitoulin Group of Companies. I-Care Office Solutions is based in Edmonton, Alta., and becomes a part of Matco’s growing commercial relocation business, providing entry into the office systems installation and reconfiguration markets.

“I-Care has earned an excellent reputation that is unparalleled in Alberta’s commercial moving space,” said Wayne Wishloff, vice-president and general manager, Matco Moving Solutions. “Their professionalism, approach to customer service, and safe handling of customers’ goods mirrors our own and is exactly as their name suggests. I-Care’s services perfectly complement those of Matco and solidify our strength in the moving, relocation and storage space. Now we can provide a complete solution and are poised to become one of the largest commercial moving businesses in Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.”

“We are excited to welcome I-Care into Matco and the Manitoulin Group of Companies family,” added Don Goodwill, president, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “I-Care customers now have at their fingertips a more robust offering from Matco, and at the same time, access to a complete line of transportation and logistics solutions through the Manitoulin Group of Companies. We look forward to putting our capabilities to work for I-Care’s customers to help them expand in Canada and around the world.”

I-Care was founded in 2007 by Aaron and Michelle Eicher. All staff and operations will be relocated to Matco’s Edmonton facility. The Eichers will remain with the company for a period of time, to ensure a smooth transition.