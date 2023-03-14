Mentorship to be theme of Delta Nu Alpha dinner

Mentorship in transportation will be a central theme when the Delta Nu Alpha networking group meets March 30.

The meeting will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 609, at 1133 Queen St. East in Brampton, Ont. Cocktails will be at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 for DNA members and $85 for non-members. Speakers include: Mike McCarron, president, Rite Route Supply Chain Solutions (moderator); Comrade Vince Barnes, retired truck driver; John G. Smith, vice-president – editorial, Newcom Media; Sabrina Meyers, lead inbound transportation, Sobeys; and Tola Adeniji, capacity market manager, C.H. Robinson.

More info can be found here.