Merger creates iHaul Freight Systems

LANGLEY, B.C. – Alberta’s H&R Transport and B.C.’s iHaul Freight Ltd. have merged creating iHaul Freight Systems.

The agreement, which is subject to closing conditions, will see H&R Transport’s over-the-road transportation division unite under the iHaul banner. iHaul Freight Systems will operate more than 170 highway tractors and employ over 185 once the agreement is finalized.

“This merger and partnership will create one of the largest operating carriers in Western Canada and will allow us to seamlessly service our customers all over North America,” said iHaul general manager Tri Quach. “iHaul seeks to bring the benefits of scale, professionalism, and technology to the transportation industry, and has succeeded in quickly becoming a leader in OTR transportation. Our focus on finding creative ideas to solve problems for our customers has led us to H&R as an excellent partner to help build our vision.”

iHaul will continue to manage road operations out of Alberta and B.C.

H&R Transport was established in 1955 in Lethbridge, Alta., and has been grown by the Foder family over the last 60 years.