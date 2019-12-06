Michelin and Denray Tire expand services in Western Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Denray Tire is joining Michelin Retread Technologies as a franchisee manufacturing commercial truck retreads, servicing Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

A family-owned and operated company in Western Canada, Denray Tire has been in business since the early ‘70s and has been a strategic dealer of Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal products for the past 45 years.

“We have an excellent 45-year relationship with Michelin and this new chapter gives us the opportunity to deliver additional service for customers,” said Derek Braun, president of Denray Tire. “Our MRT staff is excited about this new venture. Utilizing Michelin’s new-tire design technology, proven tread designs and new-tire manufacturing standards, the MRT retread process will deliver reliable retreads, designed to maximize tire assets.”

Formerly a Bandag retread facility, Denray Tire boasts a 25,000 sq.-ft. MRT facility that employs 13 associates.

“Two generations of Braun’s have grown this business into a premier service solution for Canadian customers,” said Bill Schafer, vice-president of B2B sales for Michelin North America. “We are pleased Denray has joined the Michelin family of retread franchisees.”

Denray is also a member of the Michelin Commercial Service Network and has nine locations across Canada.