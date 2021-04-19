Mullen Group buys Bandstra Transportation Systems

Mullen Group has announced it has acquired the Bandstra Group of Companies, including Bandstra Transportation Systems and Babine Truck & Equipment.

The deal closed April 16, and adds 180 power units, 360 trailers and about $65 million in annualized revenue. The Bandstra Group was founded in 1955 and employs more than 400 people in B.C. It provides transportation and logistics services to communities in northern B.C. and operates eight owned and three leased facilities.

Babine has three locations from which it provides trucks, trailers and parts to support the natural resources, energy, and transportation industries in northern B.C., generating about $20 million in annual revenue.

(Photo: Bandstra Transportation)

“This is another gem of a company that I am delighted to have in our growing organization,” said Mullen Group CEO Murray Mulllen. “The Bandstra name is well known to many in the transportation industry. Founded 65 years ago, this family-owned business has grown to be one of the largest diversified transportation companies in British Columbia earning a reputation for quality service and community involvement.”

He added, “I firmly believe the transportation and logistics sector of the economy is being transformed by the digital revolution and the emergence of e-commerce as a dominant trend in the retail space. The acquisition of the Bandstra Group will enhance the service capabilities of our organization on the west coast and ensure we can compete with any transportation provider.” Bandstra Transportation will operate within Mullen Group’s logistics and warehousing segment and Babine will operate within the specialized and industrial services segment.