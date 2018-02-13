Mullen Group buys DWS Logistics

OKOTOKS, Alta. – Mullen Group has announced the acquisition of DWS Logistics, expanding its third-party logistics and warehousing services.

DWS is based in Mississauga, Ont., with distribution centers in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland of B.C. Its services include warehousing, distribution, order fulfilment, cross-docking, and transloading, supported by an inventory management system. It boasts more than 500,000 sq.-ft. of warehousing space, including four distribution centers in Mississauga, Ont., with a focus on the consumer products sector.

The company will operate as a standalone entity within Mullen Group’s trucking/logistics segment.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of DWS as it marks our first step into the VAWD (value-added warehousing and distribution) industry. The VAWD services that DWS provides are a natural extension to our trucking/logistics segment particularly since DWS’ service focus is on the consumer products sector which is a sector that is closely correlated to our regional less-than-truckload operations,” said Richard Maloney, senior vice-president, Mullen Group.

Greg Miller, a former owner of DWS, will serve as the unit’s leader and president, Mullen Group announced.

“We expect that DWS will be of immediate benefit by leveraging our trucking/logistics network to provide more delivery options to their customers while providing a VAWD solution to our other business units’ customers,” Maloney said.

DWS is expected to add $15 million in annual revenue to the company.