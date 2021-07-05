Mullen Group buys ‘formidable competitor’ R.S. Harris

Mullen Group announced it has purchased open deck hauler R.S. Harris Transport of Winnipeg, Man.

The deal closed July 1 and gives Mullen an additional $25 million in annualized revenue. Harris operates about 50 tractors and 165 trailers and for more than 35 years has hauled steel, agricultural equipment, industrial, construction and rail products.

(Photo: Greg Decker)

“Harris has an established name in the Canadian trucking industry with a solid reputation for customer service as well as being a formidable competitor,” said Murray Mullen, chairman and CEO of Mullen Group.

“Today I am pleased to announce that we have acquired another good Canadian company. Over the next few months, we will work with the customers and employees to transition the business of Harris into the Gardewine Group of Companies, the best way to realize synergies.”