Munden Ventures makes key acquisition

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Munden Ventures has acquired the transport division of B.C.-based company Rapid Cool, taking over its reefer, truck heating and cooling, and auxiliary power unit business servicing the province’s Interior.

“Rapid Cool has been the leader in providing transport heating and cooling parts, service, and support for the B.C. Interior,” said Greg Munden, president of Munden Ventures, adding that the purchase compliments the company’s recent affiliation as a representative of ColdFront. “This ties in so well with our existing truck, trailer, and equipment service, and emergency roadside service, allowing us to provide complete one-stop solutions to our existing customers running reefer and engine/cab heating systems.”

Munden said Rapid Cool customers will benefit from the acquisition by having access to his company’s other repair and maintenance services. With the Kamloops, B.C., location operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., Munden said customers will now have a one-stop-shop for their repair and maintenance needs.