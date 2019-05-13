Navistar’s Edmonton facility awarded

EDMONTON, Alta. – Navistar’s Edmonton Parts Distribution Center has been awarded Top Performing Warehouse in the Truck and Heavy Equipment category by Carlisle & Co.

It is the second year in a row the Edmonton facility has received the honor.

Carlisle & Co., an industry solutions advisor, also named Queretaro, Mexico Parts Distribution Center the second place honoree.

“To have Navistar Edmonton and Queretaro Parts Distribution Centers be recognized as the industry’s top two by Carlisle & Co. is prestigious recognition for our company and reflects our dedication to customer service, uptime, and total cost of ownership,” said Josef Kory, senior vice-president, parts, for Navistar.

Friedrich Baumann, president of aftersales with Navistar added: “Our organization recently aligned aftersales functions and we’re making major investments in service solutions and speed of repair for our customers, like establishing a new parts distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee and increasing the breadth of parts already on our dealer’s shelves through an enhanced dealer parts inventory management system. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to expedite parts deliveries to customers and adding more Navistar parts distribution centers to the list of the industry’s very best.”

