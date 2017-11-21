Nett Technologies to move into larger facility

MISSISAUGA, Ont. – Nett Technologies, a Canadian manufacturer of emissions control systems, has announced it’s moving into a larger facility Dec. 15.

The company will move into an 87,000 sq.-ft. manufacturing space, doubling the size of its current location. It will also have enough land for a further 60,000 sq.-ft. expansion when needed, the company announced.

It produces three-way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and other emissions control devices.

“The move is an exciting development for Nett Technologies,” said John Popik, CEO of Nett. “It has been coming for a while as the company has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The new facility is located not far from the old, but it will better support the company’s expanding client base and product offerings. We have a number of new people who have joined the team recently in readiness for the delivery of our 2018 plan.”

The new location is at 6154 Kestrel Rd., Mississauga, Ont.